Strikes of AFU on Feodosia Refinery — satellite images of destroyed terminal appear

In temporarily occupied Crimea, on the night of October 13, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked an oil terminal in Feodosia. The strike destroyed fuel tanks.

Satellite images of the destroyed AFU oil terminal in Feodosia have appeared online

According to new satellite images, 11 fuel tanks were completely destroyed in two drone strikes on October 7 and 13.

Several more are damaged and probably beyond repair.

As a reminder, on the night of October 13, Ukrainian drones struck a number of facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea that are working for war against Ukraine. These include an oil terminal in Feodosia and enemy substations.

There were also reports of the first strike on the oil terminal in Feodosia, which the General Staff confirmed on October 6. Then a fire broke out, which could not be extinguished for several days.

This facility is a multifunctional complex that provides transshipment of oil and petroleum products between railway tankers, sea vessels and motor vehicles. The terminal was actively used for the needs of the Russian occupation forces.