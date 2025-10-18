Strikes of AFU on Feodosia Refinery — satellite images of destroyed terminal appear

In temporarily occupied Crimea, on the night of October 13, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked an oil terminal in Feodosia. The strike destroyed fuel tanks.
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine launched strikes on an oil terminal in Feodosia, destroying 11 fuel tanks with the help of drones.
- Satellite images depict the aftermath of the attack on facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea used by enemy forces.
- The oil terminal in Feodosia was a crucial complex for transshipment of oil and petroleum products for the occupation forces.
Satellite images of the destroyed AFU oil terminal in Feodosia have appeared online
According to new satellite images, 11 fuel tanks were completely destroyed in two drone strikes on October 7 and 13.
Several more are damaged and probably beyond repair.
As a reminder, on the night of October 13, Ukrainian drones struck a number of facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea that are working for war against Ukraine. These include an oil terminal in Feodosia and enemy substations.
There were also reports of the first strike on the oil terminal in Feodosia, which the General Staff confirmed on October 6. Then a fire broke out, which could not be extinguished for several days.
This facility is a multifunctional complex that provides transshipment of oil and petroleum products between railway tankers, sea vessels and motor vehicles. The terminal was actively used for the needs of the Russian occupation forces.
