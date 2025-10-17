Special operations forces struck an oil depot and a fuel storage facility at the Gvardiyskiy plant in Crimea.
Points of attention
- Special Operations Forces targeted an oil depot and fuel storage facility at the Gvardiyskiy plant in Crimea, resulting in significant destruction and fire spread.
- The successful actions by the Ukrainian SSR led to the destruction of facilities in the occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
- Units of the Special Operations Forces used strike drones to target enemy assets in the temporarily occupied territory, including the oil depot and FDKU of the Gvardiyske plant.
"Bavovna" in Crimea: what is known
On the night of October 17, units of the Special Operations Forces used strike drones to strike a number of enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
The result of the successful actions of the Ukrainian SSR is the destruction of the oil depot in the village of Gvardiyske and the FDKU of the Gvardiyske plant in the village of Kar'erne, Saksky district.
The fire at the oil depot is still ongoing and has even spread to other tanks.
