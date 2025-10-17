Special operations forces struck an oil depot and a fuel storage facility at the Gvardiyskiy plant in Crimea.

"Bavovna" in Crimea: what is known

On the night of October 17, units of the Special Operations Forces used strike drones to strike a number of enemy targets in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The result of the successful actions of the Ukrainian SSR is the destruction of the oil depot in the village of Gvardiyske and the FDKU of the Gvardiyske plant in the village of Kar'erne, Saksky district.

Special operations forces continue to inflict asymmetric actions to stop the enemy.

The fire at the oil depot is still ongoing and has even spread to other tanks.