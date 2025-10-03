SOF drones hit two air defense targets in the Voronezh region of Russia
SOF drones hit two air defense targets in the Voronezh region of Russia

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
SOF
Special operations forces have struck important enemy air defense targets on Russian territory, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian special operations forces targeted and hit significant air defense facilities in Russia's Voronezh region using strike drones.
  • The strike drones successfully targeted the P-14F Lena radar and the Sopka-2 route radar complex, critical elements of Russian airspace control.
  • The effectiveness of Ukrainian strikes on Russian air defense systems highlights Russia's vulnerabilities in countering UAV threats.

SOF hit the radar and radar station of the Russian army in the Voronezh region of RF

The special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine used strike drones to hit the P-14F "Lena" long-range detection radar and the Sopka-2 route radar complex.

The P-14F Lena radar was an element of the airspace control system around the Russian Air Force military air base Buturlinovka, Voronezh Region, Russia.

The Sopka-2 TRLK was part of a continuous wall of airspace direction finding systems along the border with Ukraine. It was hit in the village of Garmashivka, Voronezh region.

Both Russian air defense systems were aimed at countering Ukrainian UAVs, but it did not work out.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to inflict heavy blows on the enemy, which step by step brings Russia's complete helplessness closer.

