On August 9, the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Iskanders of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Special Operations Forces units struck hangars used by occupiers from the 448th S.P. Nepobedimoy missile brigade for the hidden storage of Iskander missile systems on the territory of a former poultry farm in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The results of the comprehensive work of the SSO were:

5 destroyed 9T250 transport and loading vehicles;

1 Iskander missile launcher destroyed;

The Pantsir-S1 air defense system covering the object was hit;

destroyed warehouses and automotive equipment.