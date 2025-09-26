SOF dealt a devastating blow to the Russian missile brigade in Kursk
Category
Events
Publication date

SOF dealt a devastating blow to the Russian missile brigade in Kursk

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Iskander
Читати українською

On August 9, the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Iskanders of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Special Operations Forces successfully destroyed Iskander missiles of the Russian 448th missile brigade in the Kursk region, dealing a significant blow to Russian military capabilities.
  • The operation targeted hangars used for the storage of Iskander missile systems, resulting in the destruction of transport-loading vehicles, an Iskander missile launcher, and other military equipment.
  • The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to take strategic actions to stop Russia's aggression, showcasing their determination and capabilities in asymmetric warfare.

SOF destroyed the Iskander complex in Kursk region

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Special Operations Forces units struck hangars used by occupiers from the 448th S.P. Nepobedimoy missile brigade for the hidden storage of Iskander missile systems on the territory of a former poultry farm in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

The results of the comprehensive work of the SSO were:

  • 5 destroyed 9T250 transport and loading vehicles;

  • 1 Iskander missile launcher destroyed;

  • The Pantsir-S1 air defense system covering the object was hit;

  • destroyed warehouses and automotive equipment.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to take asymmetric and sensitive actions to stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: fighters of the SSSU destroyed a Russian DRG in the Kursk direction
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukrainian border guards
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU destroyed huge warehouses of BC and drones of the Russian army in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovnа
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 500 units of Russian military equipment within 24 hours
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of September 24, 2025

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?