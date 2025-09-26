On August 9, the special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the Iskanders of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in the Kursk region.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Special Operations Forces successfully destroyed Iskander missiles of the Russian 448th missile brigade in the Kursk region, dealing a significant blow to Russian military capabilities.
- The operation targeted hangars used for the storage of Iskander missile systems, resulting in the destruction of transport-loading vehicles, an Iskander missile launcher, and other military equipment.
- The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to take strategic actions to stop Russia's aggression, showcasing their determination and capabilities in asymmetric warfare.
SOF destroyed the Iskander complex in Kursk region
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Special Operations Forces units struck hangars used by occupiers from the 448th S.P. Nepobedimoy missile brigade for the hidden storage of Iskander missile systems on the territory of a former poultry farm in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
The results of the comprehensive work of the SSO were:
5 destroyed 9T250 transport and loading vehicles;
1 Iskander missile launcher destroyed;
The Pantsir-S1 air defense system covering the object was hit;
destroyed warehouses and automotive equipment.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to take asymmetric and sensitive actions to stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
