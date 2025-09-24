The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed over 500 units of Russian military equipment within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery have successfully struck three areas of concentration of personnel, one weapons and military equipment storage facility, and an enemy forward command post. In total, the Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to eliminate 970 occupiers and over 500 units of enemy weapons and military equipment.

Losses of the Russian army as of September 24, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russians from 02/24/22 to 09/24/25 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,104,550 (+970) people,

tanks — 11,201 (+2) units

armored combat vehicles — 23,285 (+3) units,

artillery systems — 33,095 (+43) units,

MLRS — 1,496 (+1) units,

aircraft — 426 (+2) units,

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 62,820 (+334) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 62,616 (+130) units,

special equipment — 3,973 (+4) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out one missile and 53 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 105 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,970 attacks, including 122 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 5,995 kamikaze drones to destroy them.