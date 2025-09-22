The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue operations in the Dobropil direction. During the fighting, 43 occupiers and enemy military equipment were destroyed.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine have liberated 164.5 km² of territory in the Dobropil direction, with significant enemy losses recorded.
- Under the command of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, 43 enemy personnel and 11 units of military equipment were destroyed in the operation.
- Enemy losses in the Dobropil direction include 2,696 people, with 1,492 considered irretrievable, reinforcing the effectiveness of the AFU operations.
Syrsky announced the successes of the AFU in the Dobropil direction
This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky.
According to him, the assault units advanced from 200 meters to 2.5 kilometers in some directions. During the fighting, 43 occupiers were destroyed, and the total enemy losses amounted to 65 people.
11 pieces of military equipment were also destroyed, including four artillery systems, six drones, and one motorcycle.
In total, during the operation, as of 00:00 on September 22, 2025, 164.5 square kilometers were liberated, another 180.8 square kilometers were cleared of enemy DRG. Control over seven settlements was restored, and nine were cleared of enemy saboteurs.
Syrsky stressed that the replenishment of the "exchange fund" for the return of defenders from Russian captivity is ongoing.
The total losses of the Russian occupiers in the Dobropil direction are 2,696 people, of which 1,492 are irretrievable.
856 pieces of weapons and military equipment were also destroyed, including:
12 tanks,
38 armored combat vehicles,
175 artillery systems,
5 MLRS,
441 units of automotive equipment,
58 motorcycles and ATVs,
1 special equipment,
173 drones.
