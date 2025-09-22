The AFU destroyed huge warehouses of BC and drones of the Russian army in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of huge stocks of Russian strike drones and field ammunition depots of the Russian army in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

The AFU destroyed tens of thousands of Russian attack drones in warehouses on TOT

According to confirmed information, the enemy tried to organize the delivery of various types of ammunition for the 17th Tank Regiment of the 70th Motorized Rifle Division near the temporarily captured Bohdanivka, Luhansk Oblast, as well as distribute over 19,000 UAVs of various types for the needs of the Russian army operating in the Donetsk region.

Trucks delivered tens of thousands of mines, grenades and cartridges of various types, thousands of rounds for tanks (including high-precision ZUBK-14) and artillery shells to the tank regiment's field depot.

In the second case, the cargo consisted of various UAVs ("Molniya", "Boomerang", "Vandal Novgorodsky", "Gorynych" and others) and related equipment (batteries, communication modules and video transmitters).

First, on August 29, soldiers from the Dnipro Special Operations Command struck a drone distribution logistics point. As a result, a huge stock of attack UAVs was destroyed. Share

The enemy's ammunition came in its turn on September 18, when units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed a regimental depot of the Russian forces in Luhansk region. In addition to the ammunition, enemy vehicles were also burned.