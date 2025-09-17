Watch: fighters of the SSSU destroyed a Russian DRG in the Kursk direction

Fighters of the 15th mobile detachment "Steel Border" of the State Border Service of Ukraine, using drones, destroyed the shelter and antenna of the Russian invaders in the Kursk direction.

Ukrainian border guards liquidated Russian DRG in Kursk region

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.

In the Kursk direction, border guards of the "Steel Border" brigade struck at Russian invaders and their shelters. Share

In particular, aerial reconnaissance detected and destroyed enemy attack aircraft that were "stealthily" moving towards our positions.