Fighters of the 15th mobile detachment "Steel Border" of the State Border Service of Ukraine, using drones, destroyed the shelter and antenna of the Russian invaders in the Kursk direction.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian border guards delivered a devastating blow to Russian invaders in the Kursk direction by destroying shelters and antennas using drones.
- The successful aerial reconnaissance mission detected and eliminated enemy attack aircraft moving towards Ukrainian positions, showcasing the efficiency of SSSU fighters.
- The State Border Service of Ukraine reported the liquidation of the Russian DRG, emphasizing the relentless efforts to secure Ukraine's borders.
This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine.
In particular, aerial reconnaissance detected and destroyed enemy attack aircraft that were "stealthily" moving towards our positions.
In addition, our fighters hit the enemy's camouflaged antenna and directly into the occupant's shelter, destroying everything inside.
