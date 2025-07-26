Watch: border guards repelled a combined assault by Russian occupiers in the Siversky direction

Near Belogorivka, border guards from the "Phoenix" unit repelled a combined assault by Russian troops, destroying two tanks, an armored vehicle, a passenger car, and all enemy infantry.

Border guards repelled the assault of Russian occupiers near Belogorivka

In the Siversky direction, in the area of Belogorivka, pilots of the Phoenix border unit stopped a combined enemy assault.

This was reported by the Phoenix border unit.

It is noted that the enemy threw infantry, light vehicles, and heavy armored vehicles into the battle.

Thanks to the coordinated work of the FPV calculations, the Vampire crews, and the "resets", the enemy's assault actions were stopped.

As a result of the battle, 2 tanks, an armored vehicle, and a passenger vehicle of the enemy were destroyed.