Watch: border guards repelled a combined assault by Russian occupiers in the Siversky direction
Ukraine
The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Border guards
Near Belogorivka, border guards from the "Phoenix" unit repelled a combined assault by Russian troops, destroying two tanks, an armored vehicle, a passenger car, and all enemy infantry.

  • Border guards from the Phoenix unit repelled a combined assault by Russian troops near Belogorivka, demonstrating heroism and tactical prowess.
  • The successful defense resulted in the destruction of two tanks, an armored vehicle, and a passenger car belonging to the enemy forces.
  • The coordinated efforts of the FPV calculations, Vampire crews, and 'resets' played a crucial role in halting the enemy's assault actions.

Border guards repelled the assault of Russian occupiers near Belogorivka

In the Siversky direction, in the area of Belogorivka, pilots of the Phoenix border unit stopped a combined enemy assault.

This was reported by the Phoenix border unit.

It is noted that the enemy threw infantry, light vehicles, and heavy armored vehicles into the battle.

Thanks to the coordinated work of the FPV calculations, the Vampire crews, and the "resets", the enemy's assault actions were stopped.

As a result of the battle, 2 tanks, an armored vehicle, and a passenger vehicle of the enemy were destroyed.

The infantry, which tried to disperse along the "green field", was caught up and finished off — no one managed to escape.

