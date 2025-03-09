Watch: Ukrainian border guards burned the Russian TOC "Solntsepek" in the Kharkiv region

Russian occupiers are putting pressure on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region. However, Ukrainian border guards not only repelled the enemy, but also destroyed the Russian equipment and base.

Border guards destroy Russian TOS "Solntsepek"

The Russian equipment was struck by pilots of the Phoenix reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial systems unit.

Another Russian TOS "Solntsepek" is burning in the Kharkiv region — a precise strike by the pilots of the RUBpAK "Phoenix".

The State Border Guard Service showed the skillful work of Ukrainian soldiers on video.

Moreover, the border guards did not stop at the Solntsepek system. The unit's fighters destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier and the bases of Russian UAV operators.