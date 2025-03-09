Russian occupiers are putting pressure on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region. However, Ukrainian border guards not only repelled the enemy, but also destroyed the Russian equipment and base.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian border guards demonstrated exceptional skill in countering Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv region, successfully repelling the enemy and destroying their equipment and base.
- The Phoenix reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial vehicles played a crucial role in neutralizing Russian equipment, showcasing the effectiveness of advanced technology in modern warfare.
- The precise strikes by the pilots of the Phoenix unit resulted in the destruction of the Russian TOS Solntsepek and other enemy objects, highlighting the strategic advantage of Ukrainian forces.
Border guards destroy Russian TOS "Solntsepek"
The Russian equipment was struck by pilots of the Phoenix reconnaissance and strike unmanned aerial systems unit.
Another Russian TOS "Solntsepek" is burning in the Kharkiv region — a precise strike by the pilots of the RUBpAK "Phoenix".
The State Border Guard Service showed the skillful work of Ukrainian soldiers on video.
Moreover, the border guards did not stop at the Solntsepek system. The unit's fighters destroyed an enemy armored personnel carrier and the bases of Russian UAV operators.
TOS (Russian: тяжёлая огнемётная система) is a family of Russian heavy flamethrower systems of multiple launch fire of 220 mm caliber. They fire incendiary or thermobaric ammunition.
