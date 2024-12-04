Ukrainian border guards shot down two Geran drones of the Russian Federation — video

Ukrainian border guards shot down two Russian Geran drones. Drones were destroyed in the north of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian border guards shot down two Russian Geran drones in the north of Ukraine.
- Russian drones of the Geran type are used together with cruise missiles for strikes in military operations.
- From the Kursk region, the Russian Federation launched a guided air missile and unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type into the territory of Ukraine.
- It has been confirmed that 29 Russian drones were shot down in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava regions and other regions of Ukraine.
- The Ukrainian Air Defense Forces and the Air Force carried out a successful defense against the attacks of the Russian Federation using anti-aircraft missiles and EW.
Ukrainian border guards showed the shooting down of Russian drones
The Russian Geran UAV began to be used in combat operations from September 2022. These drones are used in conjunction with cruise missiles for strikes.
Air defense forces shot down 29 Russian "martyrs" during a new attack on Ukraine
According to the military, the Russian army attacked Ukraine:
guided air missile Kh-59/69, which was launched from the airspace of the Kursk region;
50 Shahed attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other types of drones. The regions of drone launches are Russian Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, and Millerovo.
Before the attack was repulsed, there were units of anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 9 a.m., 29 drones have been shot down within Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava and a number of other regions. In particular, 18 drones were lost in location and one more — left the controlled airspace in the direction of the temporarily occupied territory.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-