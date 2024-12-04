Ukrainian border guards shot down two Geran drones of the Russian Federation — video

Ukrainian border guards shot down two Russian Geran drones. Drones were destroyed in the north of Ukraine.

Ukrainian border guards showed the shooting down of Russian drones

Two deadly drones of the Geran type destroyed the border guards in the north, the message says. Share

The Russian Geran UAV began to be used in combat operations from September 2022. These drones are used in conjunction with cruise missiles for strikes.

Air defense forces shot down 29 Russian "martyrs" during a new attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the Russian army attacked Ukraine:

guided air missile Kh-59/69, which was launched from the airspace of the Kursk region;

50 Shahed attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other types of drones. The regions of drone launches are Russian Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, and Millerovo.

Before the attack was repulsed, there were units of anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 9 a.m., 29 drones have been shot down within Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava and a number of other regions. In particular, 18 drones were lost in location and one more — left the controlled airspace in the direction of the temporarily occupied territory.