Ukraine urgently needs 20 additional air defense systems — the reason

Ukraine urgently needs at least 20 additional Hawks, NASAMS or IRIS-T systems. This will avoid a blackout due to Russian shelling.

Why Ukraine needs so many air defense systems

As the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine, Andrii Sybig, informed the head of the foreign affairs of NATO countries on the eve of the meeting, he will raise the issue of supporting Ukraine in the winter period.

We have already informed our partners about our urgent needs, and we are grateful to them for such a prompt response. And we are talking about the urgent delivery of at least 20 additional systems such as Hawk, NASAMS or IRIS-T. And this will help us avoid a blackout. And we understand that the Russians are trying to deprive us of the opportunity to produce energy, - said Andriy Sybiga. Share

The head of the Foreign Ministry recalled the involvement of Iran and the DPRK in direct aggression against Ukraine.

The minister emphasized that Europe has found itself in the new reality of Russian aggression and called on the allies to make decisive decisions, in particular to provide Ukraine with the necessary number and range of weapons, as well as to strengthen the deterrence package for Russia. He emphasized that NATO should increase the price of aggression for Moscow.

What is known about the new package of military aid to Ukraine from Germany

During a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Scholtz noted that in the new package of military aid, Ukraine will also receive at least ten Leopard 1A5 battle tanks, 60 M84 and M80 infantry fighting vehicles and armored combat vehicles, 6,000 unguided and 500 guided missiles.

Germany has just provided emergency winter aid to Ukraine so that the worst destruction can be quickly restored and repaired, the German Chancellor noted. Share

According to him, Germany is the second military-strategic partner of Ukraine after the USA in terms of the amount of aid provided, which has already amounted to 28 billion euros.

He added that already this month Ukraine will receive Patriot air defense launchers and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.

The Chancellor of Germany promised that next year Ukraine will receive six Sea King helicopters, air defense systems, howitzers, combat and reconnaissance drones.