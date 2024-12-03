Ukraine urgently needs 20 additional air defense systems — the reason

Ukraine urgently needs at least 20 additional Hawks, NASAMS or IRIS-T systems. This will avoid a blackout due to Russian shelling.
Points of attention
- It is very important for Ukraine to get at least 20 additional Hawk, NASAMS or IRIS-T air defense systems to prevent a blackout due to Russian attacks.
- The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on international allies to take decisive measures and provide the country with the necessary weapons to deter Russia.
- Germany is providing significant support to Ukraine, providing emergency aid and new military aid packages that include combat equipment and air defense systems.
- Ukraine will also be provided with battle tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored vehicles and missiles, which will significantly strengthen its defense capabilities.
- Providing Ukraine with the necessary military resources and air defense systems is critically important in the context of strengthening the country's strategic security in the face of Russian aggression.
Why Ukraine needs so many air defense systems
As the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine, Andrii Sybig, informed the head of the foreign affairs of NATO countries on the eve of the meeting, he will raise the issue of supporting Ukraine in the winter period.
The head of the Foreign Ministry recalled the involvement of Iran and the DPRK in direct aggression against Ukraine.
The minister emphasized that Europe has found itself in the new reality of Russian aggression and called on the allies to make decisive decisions, in particular to provide Ukraine with the necessary number and range of weapons, as well as to strengthen the deterrence package for Russia. He emphasized that NATO should increase the price of aggression for Moscow.
What is known about the new package of military aid to Ukraine from Germany
During a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, Scholtz noted that in the new package of military aid, Ukraine will also receive at least ten Leopard 1A5 battle tanks, 60 M84 and M80 infantry fighting vehicles and armored combat vehicles, 6,000 unguided and 500 guided missiles.
According to him, Germany is the second military-strategic partner of Ukraine after the USA in terms of the amount of aid provided, which has already amounted to 28 billion euros.
He added that already this month Ukraine will receive Patriot air defense launchers and Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns.
The Chancellor of Germany promised that next year Ukraine will receive six Sea King helicopters, air defense systems, howitzers, combat and reconnaissance drones.
