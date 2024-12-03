Air defense forces shot down 22 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shot down 22 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 22 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Читати українською

On December 3, Russia once again attacked Ukraine with "shaheds". Air defense has managed to destroy 22 drones so far.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian air defenses encountered a Russian attack, during which 22 Shahedi drones were shot down.
  • The attack covered several regions of Ukraine, and was also aimed at energy facilities in Ternopil and Rivne region.
  • Russian drones hit critical infrastructure facilities, which led to interruptions in electricity and water supply.
  • Local services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack, urging residents to stock up on water and be prepared for possible difficulties.

What is known about another Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, during the night attack, the enemy launched 28 Shahed attack drones and drones of other types from the Russian directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Oryla, and Millerovo.

The following were involved in repelling the attack:

  • units of anti-aircraft missile troops and EW;

  • mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09:00, the shooting down of 22 enemy drones in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions has been confirmed .

Photo — Air Force of the ZSU

In particular, one drone was lost in location and two more left the controlled airspace in the direction of Belarus and the temporarily occupied territory.

Several hits on critical infrastructure facilities in the Ternopil and Rivne regions were recorded, the Air Force added.

The Russian army attacked energy facilities in Rivne region and Ternopil

As Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, reported, the target of the Russian attack was an energy infrastructure facility.

The head of the OVA added that "all relevant services" are working on the spot.

According to preliminary data, during the Russian airstrike there were no injured or injured.

A Russian UAV also hit a critical infrastructure facility in Ternopil. Part of the city without electricity.

The mayor noted that emergency services and energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.

At the same time, he urged local residents to stock up on water, as problems with water supply are predicted due to the lack of electricity.

Energy workers and rescue workers eliminate the consequences of the attack. Stock up on water, charge your phones, the mayor added.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 32 Russian "martyrs" during the attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 32 Russian "martyrs" during the attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 52 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 52 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kryvy Rih was attacked. Air defense of Ukraine destroyed 3 Russian Х-59/69 missiles
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russian air missile

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?