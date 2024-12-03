Air defense forces shot down 22 "martyrs" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On December 3, Russia once again attacked Ukraine with "shaheds". Air defense has managed to destroy 22 drones so far.

What is known about another Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, during the night attack, the enemy launched 28 Shahed attack drones and drones of other types from the Russian directions of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Kursk, Oryla, and Millerovo.

The following were involved in repelling the attack:

units of anti-aircraft missile troops and EW;

mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09:00, the shooting down of 22 enemy drones in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions has been confirmed .

Photo — Air Force of the ZSU

In particular, one drone was lost in location and two more left the controlled airspace in the direction of Belarus and the temporarily occupied territory.

Several hits on critical infrastructure facilities in the Ternopil and Rivne regions were recorded, the Air Force added. Share

The Russian army attacked energy facilities in Rivne region and Ternopil

As Oleksandr Koval, head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration, reported, the target of the Russian attack was an energy infrastructure facility.

The head of the OVA added that "all relevant services" are working on the spot.

According to preliminary data, during the Russian airstrike there were no injured or injured.

A Russian UAV also hit a critical infrastructure facility in Ternopil. Part of the city without electricity.

The mayor noted that emergency services and energy workers are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack.

At the same time, he urged local residents to stock up on water, as problems with water supply are predicted due to the lack of electricity.