Air defense forces shot down 52 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of December 2, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 110 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and drones of other types. Air defense forces shot down 52 drones, another 50 were lost in location.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, as of 8:30 a.m., 52 enemy UAVs have been shot down in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

50 unmanned aerial vehicles were lost in location, presumably as a result of countermeasures by the EW means of the Defense Forces, 6 — left the controlled airspace in the direction of Russia and Belarus, one more — in the air. Combat work continues! Share

Photo — Air Force of the ZSU

The invading drones were launched from the directions of the Russian cities of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian Federation attacked Ternopil

According to the State Emergency Service, an apartment building in Ternopil was damaged by an enemy drone attack at night, which caused a large-scale fire.

One person died, three were injured, and about 100 residents were evacuated. The blast wave damaged the windows of neighboring buildings, a school and 20 cars.

A mobile point of invincibility for the victims was deployed on the spot, psychologists are working.