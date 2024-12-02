Air defense forces shot down 52 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shot down 52 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 52 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Читати українською

On the night of December 2, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 110 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and drones of other types. Air defense forces shot down 52 drones, another 50 were lost in location.

Points of attention

  • Air defense forces in Ukraine successfully shot down 52 enemy drones during the Russian attack.
  • The details of the Russian attack on Ukraine included 110 attack UAVs launched from various Russian cities.
  • The Ukrainian Air Force engaged in combat to repel the air attack using anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.
  • The city of Ternopil in Ukraine suffered damage from an enemy drone attack, resulting in casualties, injuries, and evacuations.
  • A mobile point of invincibility was deployed on-site in Ternopil to aid victims, with psychologists offering support to those affected by the attack.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, as of 8:30 a.m., 52 enemy UAVs have been shot down in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

50 unmanned aerial vehicles were lost in location, presumably as a result of countermeasures by the EW means of the Defense Forces, 6 — left the controlled airspace in the direction of Russia and Belarus, one more — in the air. Combat work continues!

Photo — Air Force of the ZSU

The invading drones were launched from the directions of the Russian cities of Kursk, Orel, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian Federation attacked Ternopil

According to the State Emergency Service, an apartment building in Ternopil was damaged by an enemy drone attack at night, which caused a large-scale fire.

One person died, three were injured, and about 100 residents were evacuated. The blast wave damaged the windows of neighboring buildings, a school and 20 cars.

A mobile point of invincibility for the victims was deployed on the spot, psychologists are working.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 88 Russian attack drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The attack of Russia on Ukraine on November 29 - what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 8 UAVs of the Russian army during the night
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense units
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 32 Russian "martyrs" during the attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 32 Russian "martyrs" during the attack on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?