Air defense forces shot down 32 Russian "martyrs" during the attack on Ukraine

On the night of December 1, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 78 Shshed-type drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type. Anti-aircraft defense shot down 32 drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of December 1 (from 20:00 on November 30), the enemy attacked from the direction of Kursk, Orel, Bryansk — the Russian Federation with 78 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine. Anti-aircraft defense worked in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy and Poltava regions.

As of 09:00, 32 enemy UAVs were confirmed to have been shot down, 45 Russian drones were lost in location, presumably due to countermeasures by the Defense Forces' EW means, and one more in the air!

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As reported in KMVA, debris from a Russian drone fell in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, damaging an apartment building.

As a result of an attack by Russian UAVs on Kyiv, debris was recorded in the capital's Holosiivsky district. Previously, a multi-apartment residential building was damaged — the windows were blown out by the blast wave. Information about the victims is being clarified

6 cars were also damaged as a result of the attack.

It is noted that the Defense Forces detected and neutralized about a dozen attack UAVs that threatened the capital.