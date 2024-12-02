The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down three Х-59/69 guided air missiles, which Russia attacked Kryvy Rih at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on December 2.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Air Defense successfully intercepted and destroyed three Russian Kh-59/69 missiles targeting Kryvy Rih, showcasing the effectiveness of the defense forces.
- The timely intervention of the Air Force of Ukraine protected the residents of Kryvyi Rih from potential harm and ensured the city's safety.
- The leadership of Ukrainian troops demonstrated high readiness and efficiency in repelling the enemy's attacks, highlighting their commitment to defending the territorial integrity.
- Russian tactical aircraft attempted to strike Kryvyi Rih, but the swift response of the Ukrainian Air Defense forces prevented any damage to the city and its civilians.
- The incident in Kryvy Rih underscores the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, emphasizing the importance of strong defense mechanisms to protect civilian populations from aggression.
Air defense of Ukraine destroyed 3 Russian air missiles over Kryvy Rih
This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.
It is noted that at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on December 2, Russian tactical aviation struck the city of Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region with three Х-59/69 guided air missiles from Su-34 and Su-57 aircraft.
All three missiles were shot down by the air defense of the Eastern air command, the Air Force emphasized.
Russia attacked Kryvy Rih
Explosions rang out in Kryvyi Rih for the second time during the evening of December 2 during an air raid warning. Air defense forces were working.
Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, announced this.
Before that, the Air Force reported a missile flying in the direction of the city. Then information about the explosion appeared in local publications.
