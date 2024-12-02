Kryvy Rih was attacked. Air defense of Ukraine destroyed 3 Russian Х-59/69 missiles

The Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down three Х-59/69 guided air missiles, which Russia attacked Kryvy Rih at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on December 2.

This was reported by the Air Force of Ukraine.

It is noted that at 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on December 2, Russian tactical aviation struck the city of Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region with three Х-59/69 guided air missiles from Su-34 and Su-57 aircraft.

All three missiles were shot down by the air defense of the Eastern air command, the Air Force emphasized.

Explosions rang out in Kryvyi Rih for the second time during the evening of December 2 during an air raid warning. Air defense forces were working.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, announced this.

Thanks to the Air Defense Forces, he wrote.

Before that, the Air Force reported a missile flying in the direction of the city. Then information about the explosion appeared in local publications.