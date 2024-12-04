Air defense forces shot down 29 Russian "martyrs" during a new attack on Ukraine

On the night of December 4, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with a guided air missile and 50 drones. Anti-aircraft defense managed to destroy 29 drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the Russian army attacked Ukraine:

guided air missile Kh-59/69, which was launched from the airspace of the Kursk region;

50 Shahed attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other types of drones. The regions of drone launches are Russian Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, and Millerovo.

Before the attack was repulsed, there were units of anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 9 a.m., 29 drones have been shot down within Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava and a number of other regions. In particular, 18 drones were lost in location and one more — left the controlled airspace in the direction of the temporarily occupied territory.

Photo — Air Force of the ZSU

The Russian Federation has attacked Ukraine with more than 500 anti-aircraft missiles and about 120 missiles over the past week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used more than 500 anti-aircraft missiles and almost 660 drones in Ukraine. Also, the Russian army launched about 120 missiles.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

As Volodymyr Zelensky noted, no country in the world faced such attacks every day for such a long time.