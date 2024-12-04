Air defense forces shot down 29 Russian "martyrs" during a new attack on Ukraine

On the night of December 4, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with a guided air missile and 50 drones. Anti-aircraft defense managed to destroy 29 drones.
Points of attention
- On the night of December 4, the Russian Federation launched an attack on Ukraine with a missile and drones, which was repulsed by air defense forces.
- In the last week, the Russian Federation used more than 500 air defense systems, almost 660 drones and launched about 120 missiles.
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, expressed his gratitude and hope for support on the way to a just peace and security in Europe.
- Ukraine stood its ground during the aggression, and the Armed Forces and partners continue to resist the aggressor.
- The attack of the Russian Federation on the night of December 4 was confirmed by the downing of 29 drones in various regions of Ukraine, which indicates readiness to defend the country.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, the Russian army attacked Ukraine:
guided air missile Kh-59/69, which was launched from the airspace of the Kursk region;
50 Shahed attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other types of drones. The regions of drone launches are Russian Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, and Millerovo.
Before the attack was repulsed, there were units of anti-aircraft missile forces, EW and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 9 a.m., 29 drones have been shot down within Kyiv, Kharkiv, Poltava and a number of other regions. In particular, 18 drones were lost in location and one more — left the controlled airspace in the direction of the temporarily occupied territory.
The Russian Federation has attacked Ukraine with more than 500 anti-aircraft missiles and about 120 missiles over the past week
Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used more than 500 anti-aircraft missiles and almost 660 drones in Ukraine. Also, the Russian army launched about 120 missiles.
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
As Volodymyr Zelensky noted, no country in the world faced such attacks every day for such a long time.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-