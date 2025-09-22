SOF hit S-400 Triumph air defense system in Kaluga region of Russia

The special operations forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the destruction of the Russian Triumph anti-aircraft missile system in the Kaluga region of the Russian Federation.

Special operations forces hit Russian S-400 Triumph air defense system

On the night of September 5, the SSO group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted special reconnaissance, during which they discovered the S-400 Triumph air defense system complex in the Kaluga region.

After receiving visual confirmation of the object, the operators transmitted data for the fire attack.

As a result of successful actions, Special Operations Forces strike drones hit one launcher and radar station of the Russian S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system.

The S-400 “Triumph” is designed to defeat all modern and promising means of air and space attack — reconnaissance aircraft, strategic and tactical aircraft, tactical, operational-tactical ballistic missiles, medium-range ballistic missiles, hypersonic targets, jammers, radar surveillance and guidance aircraft, and others.