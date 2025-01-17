According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian military hit a radar station of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, which was part of the S-400 air defense system.
What is known about the defeat of the Russian occupiers' S-400 air defense radar
It is noted that the radar station of the criminal army of the Russian Federation was destroyed in the Belgorod region during an attack on the positions of the anti-aircraft missile division of the 568th anti-aircraft missile regiment.
What is known about the successful destruction of enemy targets on the territory of the Russian Federation?
Ukrainian military launched a successful strike on the Liskinska oil depot, part of Rosneft, in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.
According to the General Staff, on the night of January 16, 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, attacked a Rosneft facility in the settlement of Lysky, Voronezh region.
Special operations forces clarified that the attack caused a massive fire that engulfed several tanks.
