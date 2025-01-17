Defense Forces hit Russian Army radar for S-400 air defense system
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Defense Forces hit Russian Army radar for S-400 air defense system

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
radar for S-400
Читати українською

According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian military hit a radar station of the criminal army of the Russian Federation, which was part of the S-400 air defense system.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian military successfully targeted and destroyed the 92N6 radar station of the S-400 air defense system, part of the Russian occupiers' defense forces.
  • The attack on the radar station in the Belgorod region disrupted the functioning of the anti-aircraft missile system, showcasing the effectiveness of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
  • Additional successful strikes were carried out on the radar company of the radio engineering battalion, resulting in confirmed damage to enemy equipment and facilities.
  • Special Operations Forces also launched a strategic attack on the Liskinska oil depot in the Voronezh region, causing a massive fire that engulfed multiple tanks and impacting Rosneft facilities.
  • The coordinated efforts of the Ukrainian military in targeting key enemy positions demonstrate a significant blow to the Russian Army's defensive capabilities in the region.

What is known about the defeat of the Russian occupiers' S-400 air defense radar

It is noted that the radar station of the criminal army of the Russian Federation was destroyed in the Belgorod region during an attack on the positions of the anti-aircraft missile division of the 568th anti-aircraft missile regiment.

The cessation of the functioning of the 92N6 radar station of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system was recorded, which indicates the successful destruction of the target. Also, our missilemen successfully worked on the positions of the radar company of the radio engineering battalion of the 336th radio engineering regiment of the Russian invaders. Damage to the equipment and equipment of this unit has been confirmed, the General Staff emphasizes.

What is known about the successful destruction of enemy targets on the territory of the Russian Federation?

Ukrainian military launched a successful strike on the Liskinska oil depot, part of Rosneft, in the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation.

According to the General Staff, on the night of January 16, 2025, units of the Special Operations Forces, in coordination with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, attacked a Rosneft facility in the settlement of Lysky, Voronezh region.

Special operations forces clarified that the attack caused a massive fire that engulfed several tanks.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The AFU struck the command post of the Russian army corps in Svitlodarsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a command post of the Russian army in Novogrodivka, Donetsk region
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a command post of the Russian army in Novogrodivka, Donetsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Russian airfield "Engels-2" for the second time — video
Ukrainian Defense Forces hit Russian airfield "Engels-2" for the second time — video

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?