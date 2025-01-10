The AFU struck the command post of the Russian army corps in Svitlodarsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
On January 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a precision strike on the command post of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces in the enemy-occupied city of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region.

Points of attention

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out precision strikes on the command posts of the 3rd Army Corps and the 8th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Armed Forces in Svitlodarsk and Khartsyzk respectively.
  • The General Staff announced the strikes on the Russian army command posts with the aim of destroying the invaders and facilities captured by the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region.
  • Despite the military actions, all necessary measures were taken by the AFU to avoid risks to the civilian population, showcasing a commitment to minimizing collateral damage.
  • The series of strikes demonstrate the determination of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to take decisive action against the occupation forces and to continue defending their territory.
  • The recent precision strikes highlight the escalating tensions in the Donetsk region and the ongoing conflict between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Russian Armed Forces in the area.

The General Staff announced a strike on the Russian army command post in Svitlodarsk

According to the General Staff, the command post building of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces in Svitlodarsk was hit.

It should also be noted that during this week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a series of strikes on facilities captured by the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region.

At the same time, all necessary measures were taken to avoid risk to the civilian population.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to continue to decisively destroy the invaders.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian army command post in Khartsyzsk

On January 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a precision strike on the command post of the 8th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, which was located in the city of Khartsyzk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a precision strike on the command post of the 8th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, which was located in the city of Khartsyzk, Donetsk region.

