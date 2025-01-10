The AFU struck the command post of the Russian army corps in Svitlodarsk

On January 10, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a precision strike on the command post of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces in the enemy-occupied city of Svitlodarsk, Donetsk region.

According to the General Staff, the command post building of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces in Svitlodarsk was hit.

It should also be noted that during this week, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a series of strikes on facilities captured by the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region.

At the same time, all necessary measures were taken to avoid risk to the civilian population.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to continue to decisively destroy the invaders. Share

The Armed Forces of Ukraine struck a Russian army command post in Khartsyzsk

On January 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a precision strike on the command post of the 8th Guards Combined Arms Army of the Russian Federation, which was located in the city of Khartsyzk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.