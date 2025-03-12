Watch: Ukrainian Army artillerymen destroy Russian S-400 air defense system

Fighters of the 43rd Separate Artillery Brigade named after Hetman Taras Tryasyl destroyed a Russian launcher of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.

Ukrainian artillerymen destroyed a Russian S-400 air defense system

This was reported by the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the enemy S-400 air defense missile launcher was spotted by aerial reconnaissance aircraft during the landing.

Then they waited for the right moment and led their brothers to a target worth over a billion dollars.

The Russian long- and medium-range anti-aircraft missile system S-400 “Triumph”, developed and produced by JSC “Concern VKO “Almaz-Antey”, was adopted by the Russian Army in April 2007.

It is based on the S-300 complex, which was created back in the Soviet era. However, this system has much greater declared tactical and technical capabilities.

It is known from open sources that as of 2021, the S-400 air defense system has replaced 70% of the outdated S-300s in the Russian army. This is about 576 launchers.