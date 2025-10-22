Ukrainian soldiers hit the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports the successful destruction of another military target on the territory of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation. This is an attack on the Bryansk Chemical Plant, including with Storm Shadow missiles.

New “bavovna” in Russia — first details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new successful operation took place on October 21, 2025.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was involved in its implementation in cooperation with the Ground Forces, the Navy, and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Bryansk Chemical Plant came under a successful strike by Ukrainian troops.

A massive combined missile and air strike was carried out, including with Storm Shadow air-launched missiles, which overcame the Russian air defense system."

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the results of the defeat are currently being clarified and will be announced later.

What is important to understand is that the Bryansk Chemical Plant is an important component of the military-industrial complex of the aggressor country.

It is actively engaged in the production of gunpowder, explosives, and components for rocket fuel, in particular for ammunition and missiles that the enemy uses to shell the territory of Ukraine.