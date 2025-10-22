Ukraine is ready for diplomatic steps to end the war against Russia — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready for diplomacy with Russia to end the war, but not on the condition of giving its land to the aggressor.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy expresses readiness for diplomatic steps to end the war with Russia, without compromising Ukraine's territorial integrity.
- Ukraine is open to negotiations and ceasefire with Russia, emphasizing the importance of preserving their land and territories.
- Despite Ukraine's willingness for diplomacy, Zelenskyy highlights the lack of readiness from Russia to engage in diplomatic talks.
Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia — Zelenskyy
He said this at a press conference on October 22 during a visit to Sweden.
Zelenskyy once again reiterated that Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire and diplomatic steps to stop the war.
He noted that he had also spoken about this to US President Donald Trump.
At the same time, according to Zelenskyy, Ukraine does not see any readiness for diplomacy on the part of Russia.
All the diplomatic efforts she demonstrates with her calls or messages are to delay strong decisions by America and Europe, such as the imposition of sanctions.
He stressed that when Russia is ready for diplomacy, "we will see it."
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-