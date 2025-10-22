Ukraine is ready for diplomatic steps to end the war against Russia — Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready for diplomacy with Russia to end the war, but not on the condition of giving its land to the aggressor.

Ukraine is ready for negotiations with Russia — Zelenskyy

He said this at a press conference on October 22 during a visit to Sweden.

Zelenskyy once again reiterated that Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire and diplomatic steps to stop the war.

But not under the condition that we have to come from somewhere, giving the aggressor our land, our territories. Of course, this is not a question of kilometers, this is a question of homes, of our people, of history. This is our territorial integrity. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

He noted that he had also spoken about this to US President Donald Trump.

At the same time, according to Zelenskyy, Ukraine does not see any readiness for diplomacy on the part of Russia.

All the diplomatic efforts she demonstrates with her calls or messages are to delay strong decisions by America and Europe, such as the imposition of sanctions.

He stressed that when Russia is ready for diplomacy, "we will see it."