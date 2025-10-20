Zelenskyy called on the US to launch joint projects with Ukrainian drone manufacturers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelenskyy called on the US to launch joint projects with Ukrainian drone manufacturers

Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  Public

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to share its experience in the production and use of drones with the United States. Kyiv is also ready to conclude a Drone Deal for the purchase of Ukrainian drones.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy urges the US to engage in joint projects with Ukrainian drone manufacturers to enhance military capabilities and technologies.
  • Combining drones with long-range missiles is crucial for achieving positive results in military operations, emphasizing the significance of collaboration between Ukraine and the US in this area.
  • Ukraine is willing to share its expertise in drone production with American partners and is open to establishing a Drone Deal for the purchase of Ukrainian drones.

Zelenskyy called on American companies to jointly produce drones with Ukrainian manufacturers

He said this at a meeting with journalists.

Our position: the use of US long-range weapons is in the interest of both sides. In Ukraine's combined operations, long-range missiles occupy a certain percentage, and the majority is occupied by Ukrainian drone production and Ukrainian missile production. Therefore, this is a combined operation to achieve a positive result in terms of military objectives.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine does not yet have such technologies as Tomahawk missiles, capable of hitting distances of more than 1,000 km. At the same time, according to him, the United States says that they have few such missiles.

Similarly, when, for example, the American side says: "What will happen if they attack us, and we don't have enough Tomahawks?" And I explain that in modern warfare, air defense systems are "thinned out" not with missiles, but with drones. God forbid that someone will use something against you, but you should know that you will need tens of thousands of drones. Because combined attacks are what work. That's why I said that not only do we want to buy your corresponding missiles, because we don't have them yet, but we will give you drones.

The president said that the US has a developed industry and can produce drones themselves, but they need practice on the battlefield.

The US has a large industry, but the industry itself says: "We don't have your practice today. And, of course, your drones are the best today." And so I said that we are ready to sell, and given our partnership, if we can have your missiles, we are ready to give.

He called on American companies to invite Ukrainian drone manufacturers to the United States and launch joint production.

We have always said that there are two aspects: the Mega Deal — regarding the purchase of American weapons, and the Drone Deal — regarding the purchase of Ukrainian drones. And they go hand in hand. Because the Mega Deal includes various missiles and corresponding air defense systems. And the Drone Deal includes all the other drones that we need today, and we cannot sell some, and those that we can export. I gave an example with naval drones. We produce four thousand, we need 2 thousand. Why not sell these 2 thousand to partners? That's normal. Let the companies sell. We buy weapons. And let our companies sell.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tomahawk for Ukraine. Zelensky explained Trump's position
Zelensky still hopes to receive Tomahawk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We are close to a possible end to the war". Zelenskyy praised Trump's peacemaking efforts
Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Purchase of 25 Patriot systems for Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced the preparation of the contract
Patriot

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?