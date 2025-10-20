"We are close to a possible end to the war". Zelenskyy praised Trump's peacemaking efforts

Ukraine, together with its global partners, has moved closer to a possible end to the war with Russia, primarily thanks to the efforts of US President Donald Trump.
Zelenskyy appreciated Trump's peacemaking efforts
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists about this.
Zelenskyy stressed that the situation in Ukraine has no analogues in the world, and its scale significantly exceeds other armed conflicts.
The President emphasized that despite the shared pain and losses, the war in Ukraine is different in the level of means used and the scale of operations.
There are, of course, the same victims, the same living people, and, unfortunately, great losses. But it is not comparable. The losses, the means and the scope of the war cannot simply be compared.
He also recalled that the Ukrainian army has been fighting against a much more powerful enemy for over three years.
At the same time, Zelenskyy stated that recently the prerequisites for real progress towards peace have appeared.
We are getting closer to a possible end to the war. I'm telling you this. It doesn't mean it will definitely end, but President Trump has done a lot in the Middle East, and on this wave he wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine.
According to Zelenskyy, a powerful political demand to end the war is being formed in international negotiations.
This is the mood in the world: let's throw all our strength now and end Russia's war against Ukraine.
The President added that Ukraine is actively taking advantage of this sentiment to increase its pressure on Russia both militarily and diplomatically.
