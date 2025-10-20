"We are close to a possible end to the war". Zelenskyy praised Trump's peacemaking efforts
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"We are close to a possible end to the war". Zelenskyy praised Trump's peacemaking efforts

Zelenskyy
Читати українською
Source:  RBC Ukraine

Ukraine, together with its global partners, has moved closer to a possible end to the war with Russia, primarily thanks to the efforts of US President Donald Trump.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine, with the help of global partners including US President Donald Trump, is making significant progress towards ending the war with Russia.
  • President Zelenskyy highlights the uniqueness and scale of the conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for real prospects for achieving peace.
  • Despite fighting a powerful enemy for over three years, Ukraine is seeing real progress towards peace, buoyed by international demand and pressures on Russia.

Zelenskyy appreciated Trump's peacemaking efforts

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told journalists about this.

Zelenskyy stressed that the situation in Ukraine has no analogues in the world, and its scale significantly exceeds other armed conflicts.

I don't want to belittle or exaggerate this or that country, but we can't compare what's in the Middle East and what's happening here. It's a completely different scale of war. It's a different story.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The President emphasized that despite the shared pain and losses, the war in Ukraine is different in the level of means used and the scale of operations.

There are, of course, the same victims, the same living people, and, unfortunately, great losses. But it is not comparable. The losses, the means and the scope of the war cannot simply be compared.

He also recalled that the Ukrainian army has been fighting against a much more powerful enemy for over three years.

We are at war with the Russian army. That's why this war cannot be ended so quickly.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stated that recently the prerequisites for real progress towards peace have appeared.

We are getting closer to a possible end to the war. I'm telling you this. It doesn't mean it will definitely end, but President Trump has done a lot in the Middle East, and on this wave he wants to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

According to Zelenskyy, a powerful political demand to end the war is being formed in international negotiations.

This is the mood in the world: let's throw all our strength now and end Russia's war against Ukraine.

The President added that Ukraine is actively taking advantage of this sentiment to increase its pressure on Russia both militarily and diplomatically.

We are taking some steps in this spirit — "Tomahawks", etc., and these are new steps, and they really put pressure on Russia.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Tomahawk for Ukraine. Zelensky explained Trump's position
Zelensky still hopes to receive Tomahawk
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"We will not give anything to the aggressor." Zelensky put Trump's team in its place
The US is increasing pressure on Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy revealed the content of new proposals for the US
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What did Zelensky agree on with Trump?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?