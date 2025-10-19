"We will not give anything to the aggressor." Zelensky put Trump's team in its place
Category
Politics
Publication date

"We will not give anything to the aggressor." Zelensky put Trump's team in its place

The US is increasing pressure on Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  The Washington Post

According to The Washington Post, US President Donald Trump's team is currently actively trying to persuade Ukraine to make territorial "concessions" to the aggressor country Russia, but Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky continues to resist.

Points of attention

  • The pressure from Trump's team to make concessions to Putin's interests sheds light on the complexities of international diplomatic negotiations and Ukraine's resilience in defending its territories.
  • The misinterpretation of Russia's demands by the White House's chief negotiator with the Kremlin showcases the challenges in mediating between conflicting interests and the need for diplomatic skill.

The US is increasing pressure on Ukraine

American journalists have published an article with previously unknown details of the meeting between the teams of Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington.

As the media learned, the US President's special representative for Russia, Steve Witkoff, actively demanded that Ukraine give the entire Donetsk region to the aggressor country.

In fact, he was promoting Putin's demand, which was voiced during recent phone calls with Trump.

Witkoff “justified” the dictator’s whim by saying that the region is predominantly Russian-speaking.

"We will not give anything to the aggressor, we will not forget anything," Zelenskyy answered him clearly.

The WP publication draws attention to the fact that a certain part of Ukrainians, including Zelensky himself, grew up speaking Russian, but “historically this has never been a sign of sympathy for Moscow.”

Witkoff was the White House's chief negotiator with the Kremlin ahead of the Anchorage meeting, which European officials say resulted from his misinterpretation of Russia's demands and demonstrated the inability to make significant progress, the publication notes.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The world misunderstood Trump's decision on Tomahawk
Trump may still hand over Tomahawk to Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine struck several Russian factories at once — what are the consequences?
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers organized a new “bavovna” for the Russians
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The European Union is preparing a secret plan to weaken Russia
Pressure on Russia must be increased

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?