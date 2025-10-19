Zelenskyy revealed the content of new proposals for the US

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that Ukraine has made proposals to the United States regarding gas infrastructure and nuclear generation. He also added that the United States is ready to supply gas and oil to Europe to replace supplies from Russia.
Points of attention
- Zelenskyy acknowledges progress in discussions with the US and Slovakia on energy matters and expresses gratitude to his team for their efforts.
- Efforts are underway to finalize details and collaborate with partners on projects related to infrastructure, gas, and nuclear generation.
What did Zelensky agree on with Trump?
The Ukrainian leader is determined to do everything possible to ensure that there are zero Russian energy resources left in Europe.
In addition, it is indicated that official Kyiv presented Donald Trump's team with its proposals regarding infrastructure, gas, nuclear generation, as well as some other projects.
According to Zelensky, work on the details is currently underway.
Against this background, the head of state expressed gratitude to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Yulia Svyrydenko, and the entire team, which is actively working with allies on gas for Ukraine and energy support.
