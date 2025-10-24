Trial of ex-President Duda begins in Poland

On October 24, the trial of former Polish leader Andrzej Duda began in the Warsaw District Court. The main reason was his scandalous statement about the audience of Agnieszka Holland's film "Green Border".

Duda appeared in court

A loud scandal erupted after the former Polish leader stated that Agnieszka Holland's film "Green Border" was watched by "only pigs."

"Only pigs sit in the cinema," Andrzej Duda said then, unexpectedly for everyone. Share

What is important to understand is that the lawsuit against the ex-president was filed by the Center for Monitoring Racist and Xenophobic Behavior.

The latter claims that the politician "insulted the citizens of his own country" with his words.

The plot of the film "The Green Corridor" is centered around the story of refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to reach the European Union through the "green border" between Belarus and Poland.