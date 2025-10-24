Trial of ex-President Duda begins in Poland
Trial of ex-President Duda begins in Poland

Duda appeared in court
Source:  RMF 24

On October 24, the trial of former Polish leader Andrzej Duda began in the Warsaw District Court. The main reason was his scandalous statement about the audience of Agnieszka Holland's film "Green Border".

  • The trial sheds light on the boundaries of free speech and the implications of public figures making insensitive remarks regarding sensitive subjects.
  • The legal proceedings highlight the importance of accountability and respect in public discourse, especially concerning topics as delicate as immigration and border security.

A loud scandal erupted after the former Polish leader stated that Agnieszka Holland's film "Green Border" was watched by "only pigs."

"Only pigs sit in the cinema," Andrzej Duda said then, unexpectedly for everyone.

What is important to understand is that the lawsuit against the ex-president was filed by the Center for Monitoring Racist and Xenophobic Behavior.

The latter claims that the politician "insulted the citizens of his own country" with his words.

The plot of the film "The Green Corridor" is centered around the story of refugees from the Middle East and Africa trying to reach the European Union through the "green border" between Belarus and Poland.

The fact that Ms. Holland thus shows Polish employees who do their job for Polish society, for the safety of all of us, for the safety of Poland, I am not surprised that the Border Guard officers who watched this film used the slogan "Only pigs sit in the cinema," Duda said at the time.

