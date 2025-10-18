Britain's Prince Andrew renounces title after scandal

Britain's Prince Andrew has officially confirmed that he is giving up his title of Duke of York, amid ongoing criticism of his behavior and ties to American financier Jeffrey Epstein, who has been accused of sex crimes.

Prince Andrew has made a final decision

Andrew is the younger brother of King Charles and the second son of the late Queen Elizabeth.

He has come under fire many times in recent years, primarily because of his ties to Epstein.

Moreover, a court ruling in 2025 confirmed that the British government considered one of the prince's close business partners to be a Chinese spy.

In light of recent events, Andrew assured that he had severed all contact with this businessman.

The prince is concerned that the "constant allegations against him" are distracting attention from King Charles' work and the wider activities of the British royal family.

"With His Majesty's consent, we believe that I should take a further step. I will therefore no longer use the title and honours that have been bestowed upon me. As I have previously stated, I categorically deny the allegations against me," Andrew said. Share

What is important to understand is that Andrew, 65, was eighth in line to the throne.