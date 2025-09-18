British King Charles III calls on Trump and allies to unite in support of Ukraine

During a banquet in honor of US President Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom, King Charles III recalled joint efforts to support Ukraine in its resistance to aggression.
Points of attention
- King Charles III of Britain urges unity among Trump and allies to support Ukraine in deterring aggression and securing peace.
- The joint efforts between the UK and the US aim at combating tyranny and ensuring peace in the region, especially in light of renewed threats to Europe.
- The meeting at Windsor Castle signifies a commitment to diplomatic solutions and international cooperation in resolving complex conflicts.
Charles III urged Trump to support Ukraine
The event took place at Windsor Castle.
At the same time, US President Donald Trump nodded in response to his words.
Charles III also spoke highly of Donald Trump's peace efforts.
Our countries are working together in support of decisive diplomatic efforts, not least, Mr. President, is your personal commitment to finding solutions to some of the world's most complex conflicts to ensure peace.