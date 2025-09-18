British King Charles III calls on Trump and allies to unite in support of Ukraine

During a banquet in honor of US President Donald Trump's state visit to the United Kingdom, King Charles III recalled joint efforts to support Ukraine in its resistance to aggression.

Charles III urged Trump to support Ukraine

The event took place at Windsor Castle.

In two world wars, we fought together to defeat the forces of tyranny. Today, as tyranny once again threatens Europe, we and our allies stand together to support Ukraine to deter aggression and secure peace. Charles III King of Britain

At the same time, US President Donald Trump nodded in response to his words.

Charles III also spoke highly of Donald Trump's peace efforts.