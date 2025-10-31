As US Vice President J.D. Vance assures, the country's leader Donald Trump ordered the resumption of nuclear tests to maintain the functioning of nuclear weapons.
Points of attention
- Donald Trump's directive to the Department of Defense to resume nuclear testing coincides with Russia's recent missile tests, raising concerns about escalating tensions.
- The revelation of Trump's plan for nuclear testing underscores the complexity of international relations and the constant need to safeguard security interests.
Vance explained Trump's intention
According to the US Vice President, the new statement by the American leader "speaks for itself."
He also once again reminded that Russia and China have "a large nuclear arsenal."
He also officially confirmed that the Trump team is actively working with other countries — "even those with whom we don't have the best relations" — to limit the spread of nuclear weapons.
As mentioned earlier, Donald Trump recently ordered the US Department of Defense to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing.
His order to the Pentagon came amid Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's praise of tests of the Burevesnik cruise missile with a nuclear power plant.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-