Vance reveals Trump's plan for nuclear testing

As US Vice President J.D. Vance assures, the country's leader Donald Trump ordered the resumption of nuclear tests to maintain the functioning of nuclear weapons.

Vance explained Trump's intention

According to the US Vice President, the new statement by the American leader "speaks for itself."

He also once again reminded that Russia and China have "a large nuclear arsenal."

Sometimes you need to run tests to make sure everything is functioning and working properly. J.D. Vance Vice President of the United States

He also officially confirmed that the Trump team is actively working with other countries — "even those with whom we don't have the best relations" — to limit the spread of nuclear weapons.

The president will continue to work on this, but an important part of U.S. national security is ensuring that our nuclear arsenal is functioning properly, and that is part of the testing regime,” Vance explained. Share

As mentioned earlier, Donald Trump recently ordered the US Department of Defense to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing.