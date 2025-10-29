"It will be done." Trump made a loud promise to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump says he has not given up on his intention to end Russia's war against Ukraine, but he has acknowledged that the process has been difficult.
Points of attention
- Despite previous failures, the US president remains confident in his efforts to end the war and ensure peace in Ukraine.
- Recent US intelligence data indicates Putin's unwavering determination to continue the war, adding complexity to Trump's goal of achieving peace in the region.
Trump is determined to end the war
The White House chief of staff made the statement during a speech at a dinner for leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation countries.
Donald Trump publicly admitted that the Russian-Ukrainian war is the only conflict that he has not yet managed to end.
According to the American leader, for a long time he was convinced that this was the easiest task, since he has "warm relations with Putin."
Despite all the previous failures, the US president is still convinced that the war will definitely be ended, thanks in part to his efforts.
By the way, recent US intelligence data indicates that Putin is determined to continue the war no matter what.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-