US President Donald Trump says he has not given up on his intention to end Russia's war against Ukraine, but he has acknowledged that the process has been difficult.

The White House chief of staff made the statement during a speech at a dinner for leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation countries.

Donald Trump publicly admitted that the Russian-Ukrainian war is the only conflict that he has not yet managed to end.

According to the American leader, for a long time he was convinced that this was the easiest task, since he has "warm relations with Putin."

"We have ended eight conflicts. The only one that is not yet resolved is Russia and Ukraine," complained Donald Trump. Share

Despite all the previous failures, the US president is still convinced that the war will definitely be ended, thanks in part to his efforts.

I thought this would be the easiest thing to do, because of my warm relationship with President (Russian dictator Vladimir — ed.) Putin. It turned out not to be so simple. But still — it will be done. Donald Trump President of the United States

By the way, recent US intelligence data indicates that Putin is determined to continue the war no matter what.