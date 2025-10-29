A lieutenant colonel of the OMON was eliminated in Russia — this is revenge for the genocide in the Kyiv region

On the morning of October 29, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine officially confirmed that a lieutenant colonel of the Russian riot police, involved in war crimes against peaceful Ukrainians in the Kyiv region, had been successfully eliminated on the territory of the aggressor country, the Russian Federation.

Another Russian war criminal eliminated

As reported by Ukrainian intelligence officers, the act of revenge was carried out on October 25, 2025.

Thus, a car exploded in the Kemerovo region of Russia, driven by a war criminal, Mazzherin Veniamin Vladimirovich.

At the time of his liquidation, he was 45 years old. It is also indicated that Police Lieutenant Colonel Mazzherin served in the OMON special unit “Obereg” of the Kemerovo Region Directorate of the Russian Guard.

What is important to understand is that “Obereg” is one of the many units of the Russian Guard involved in war crimes and genocide of the Ukrainian people in the Kyiv region, which were committed by the occupation army during the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into the territory of Ukraine in February-March 2022.

Based on the collected evidence and eyewitness accounts of the events, the Prosecutor General's Office opened criminal proceedings against the unit's servicemen, in particular for violations of the laws and customs of war.