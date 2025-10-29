The General Staff reports on the defeat of 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
The General Staff reports on the defeat of 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of October 29, 2025
Over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully attacked six areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and three artillery systems of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • Recent enemy activities included numerous air strikes, guided bomb drops, attacks from rocket launcher systems, and the use of kamikaze drones.
  • The General Staff's update sheds light on the current status of the conflict, showcasing the Ukrainian Defense Forces' successful operations against the Russian invaders.

Losses of the Russian army as of October 29, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 29.10.25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,139,900 (+1,150) people

  • tanks — 11,303 (+4) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,511 (+3) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,064 (+20) units.

  • MLRS — 1,530 (+1) units.

  • Air defense means — 1,230 (+0) units.

  • aircraft — 428 (+0) units.

  • helicopters — 346 (+0) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 75,367 (+313) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3,880 (+0) units.

  • ships / boats — 28 (+0) units.

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 65,865 (+79) units.

  • special equipment — 3,986 (+2) units.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 57 air strikes and dropped 113 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,518 attacks, including 86 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 4,679 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

