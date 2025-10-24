France is preparing to deploy its troops in Ukraine — when exactly

The French army is ready to deploy its forces within the framework of European security guarantees for Ukraine as early as 2026.

France is ready to deploy its troops in Ukraine

This was stated by the Chief of the General Staff of the French Land Forces, Pierre Schil, on October 23, speaking before deputies of the parliamentary defense committee.

We will be ready to deploy troops within the framework of security guarantees, if necessary, for the benefit of Ukraine. Share

He emphasized that "2026 will be a year of coalitions" and mentioned the French Orion 26 exercises, which will test all concepts of interaction.

According to the general, France's ground forces are ready to respond simultaneously to "three alarms," including a possible deployment in Ukraine.

At the same time, he recalled the "national emergency readiness level", according to which about 7,000 soldiers are ready to go on a mission within 12 hours — 5 days; as well as the "priority NATO combat readiness", which is a structural element of French defense.

This statement came the day after the Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Fabien Mandon, told deputies that the French army should be ready for a clash with Russia in three to four years.

Previously, his predecessor in this position, Thierry Burkard, warned about the seriousness of the Russian threat and emphasized that Russia had identified France as a priority target and was waging a hybrid war against it in space, air, sea, and the information field.