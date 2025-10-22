France has 3-4 years to prepare for a Russian attack — General Mandon
France has 3-4 years to prepare for a Russian attack — General Mandon

Mandon
Source:  Ukrinform

The French army must be prepared for the fact that in three or four years Russia may continue the war in Europe and test its ability to respond.

Points of attention

  • The French army must be prepared for a potential Russian attack within the next three to four years, as highlighted by General Fabien Mandon.
  • Russia's increasing willingness to take aggressive actions in Europe poses a threat that requires urgent mobilization and readiness from European countries.
  • Europe has the necessary resources to start rearmament immediately, leveraging its stronger economy, technology, and industry compared to Russia.

The French army must be ready for a Russian attack — Mandon

This was stated by the Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Fabien Mandon, on October 22 at the budget hearings of the Defense Committee in the National Assembly.

Today, Russia believes that Europe is collectively weak. Therefore, the first task that I have set for the army is to be ready for a shock in three or four years, which could test our ability to respond.

According to him, the situation requires urgent mobilization, as Moscow is demonstrating an increasing willingness to take aggressive actions, including on the territory of NATO countries.

We see Russian drones crossing the borders of Poland, Romania, Estonia, flying over Denmark. This means that Russia has lost its restraint in the use of force and intimidation.

The general emphasized that Russian industry is fully mobilized to ensure a long-term war effort.

The Russian defense industry now has much greater production capacity than European countries, especially in the field of ammunition and military equipment. They produce very quickly and have the experience of three years of war. The level of effort in their industry is such that even after peace, they will continue rearmament for many years to come.

Fabien Mandon

Fabien Mandon

Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces

At the same time, the general emphasized that Europe has all the resources to begin rearmament immediately.

There is a one to four ratio between the population of the EU and Russia. We have a stronger economy, technology, industry. Russia cannot scare us if we really want to defend ourselves. If our adversaries see that we are investing in our defense, that we are determined, they will abandon aggression. But if they feel that we are not ready, war can come to our continent again.

