The French army must be prepared for the fact that in three or four years Russia may continue the war in Europe and test its ability to respond.
The French army must be ready for a Russian attack — Mandon
This was stated by the Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Fabien Mandon, on October 22 at the budget hearings of the Defense Committee in the National Assembly.
According to him, the situation requires urgent mobilization, as Moscow is demonstrating an increasing willingness to take aggressive actions, including on the territory of NATO countries.
We see Russian drones crossing the borders of Poland, Romania, Estonia, flying over Denmark. This means that Russia has lost its restraint in the use of force and intimidation.
The general emphasized that Russian industry is fully mobilized to ensure a long-term war effort.
At the same time, the general emphasized that Europe has all the resources to begin rearmament immediately.
