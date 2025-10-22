France has 3-4 years to prepare for a Russian attack — General Mandon

The French army must be prepared for the fact that in three or four years Russia may continue the war in Europe and test its ability to respond.

The French army must be ready for a Russian attack — Mandon

This was stated by the Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces, General Fabien Mandon, on October 22 at the budget hearings of the Defense Committee in the National Assembly.

Today, Russia believes that Europe is collectively weak. Therefore, the first task that I have set for the army is to be ready for a shock in three or four years, which could test our ability to respond. Share

According to him, the situation requires urgent mobilization, as Moscow is demonstrating an increasing willingness to take aggressive actions, including on the territory of NATO countries.

We see Russian drones crossing the borders of Poland, Romania, Estonia, flying over Denmark. This means that Russia has lost its restraint in the use of force and intimidation.

The general emphasized that Russian industry is fully mobilized to ensure a long-term war effort.

The Russian defense industry now has much greater production capacity than European countries, especially in the field of ammunition and military equipment. They produce very quickly and have the experience of three years of war. The level of effort in their industry is such that even after peace, they will continue rearmament for many years to come. Fabien Mandon Chief of the General Staff of the French Armed Forces

At the same time, the general emphasized that Europe has all the resources to begin rearmament immediately.