On the night of October 29, a loud “bavovna” thundered in Russia against the backdrop of an attack by drones. Active enemy air defenses were operating over Moscow and occupied Crimea. The work of some airports was restricted. In addition, powerful explosions were heard at various Russian refineries.

“Bavovna” in Russia on October 29 — what is known so far

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claims that at least 7 drones have been shot down over Moscow and the region.

Rosaviatsia announced that the aggressor country was restricting arrivals and departures at the airports of the capital and other cities.

According to local residents of Novospassky, Ulyanovsk Region, they saw an attack on the Russian NS-Oil refinery.

Initially, 5-8 explosions were heard on the outskirts of Novospassky at around 00:20 at night. There were also reports of flashes and the sounds of an engine in the sky.

Opposition Russian Telegram channels claim “cotton” in the Republic of Mari El.

There, people saw a fiery glow in the urban-type settlement of Orshanka. The Mariysk refinery was most likely hit by Ukraine.

There is also information about the attack on OOO "Stavrolen" (Budennovsk), located in the Stavropol Territory.

What is important to understand is that the company is a large producer of chemical products: in particular, polyethylene, polypropylene, benzene, and other petrochemical products.

In Crimea, they claim that the Simferopol CHP plant was hit. It is also known that two oil depots in Gvardiyske and Simferopol were hit.