US intelligence learned about Putin's plans for war against Ukraine

According to U.S. intelligence, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is more determined than ever to continue the war against Ukraine. He is still convinced he can win.
Points of attention
- Insiders reveal that Western intelligence agencies have observed Putin's unwavering position regarding Ukraine since February 2022.
- The U.S. intelligence assessment underscores the escalating tensions and Putin's adamant pursuit of his goals in Ukraine.
Putin has not given up on his goals in Ukraine
As of today, there are no signs that the Russian dictator is willing to seek compromises regarding Ukraine.
According to another group of insiders, this conclusion is consistent with how US and Western intelligence agencies have perceived the Russian regime's position since February 2022.
The team of American leader Donald Trump refuses to comment on this information, citing the US president's public statements regarding the end of the war.
