US intelligence learned about Putin's plans for war against Ukraine

According to U.S. intelligence, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is more determined than ever to continue the war against Ukraine. He is still convinced he can win.

Putin has not given up on his goals in Ukraine

As of today, there are no signs that the Russian dictator is willing to seek compromises regarding Ukraine.

According to another group of insiders, this conclusion is consistent with how US and Western intelligence agencies have perceived the Russian regime's position since February 2022.

But Putin is now considered to be taking a more aggressive stance than ever.

The team of American leader Donald Trump refuses to comment on this information, citing the US president's public statements regarding the end of the war.