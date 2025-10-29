US intelligence learned about Putin's plans for war against Ukraine
US intelligence learned about Putin's plans for war against Ukraine

Putin has not given up on his goals in Ukraine
Source:  NBC News

According to U.S. intelligence, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is more determined than ever to continue the war against Ukraine. He is still convinced he can win.

Points of attention

  • Insiders reveal that Western intelligence agencies have observed Putin's unwavering position regarding Ukraine since February 2022.
  • The U.S. intelligence assessment underscores the escalating tensions and Putin's adamant pursuit of his goals in Ukraine.

Putin has not given up on his goals in Ukraine

A recent U.S. intelligence assessment warns that Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is more determined to continue the war in Ukraine and win on the battlefield.

As of today, there are no signs that the Russian dictator is willing to seek compromises regarding Ukraine.

According to another group of insiders, this conclusion is consistent with how US and Western intelligence agencies have perceived the Russian regime's position since February 2022.

But Putin is now considered to be taking a more aggressive stance than ever.

The team of American leader Donald Trump refuses to comment on this information, citing the US president's public statements regarding the end of the war.

The president has announced massive sanctions against two of their major oil companies, which he hopes will help end the war, the White House told reporters.

