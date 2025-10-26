Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić's team has officially confirmed that Belgrade is ready to host peace talks between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as well as their teams.
Points of attention
- Turkey has also expressed readiness to accept peace talks, further emphasizing the international support for diplomatic solutions to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
- The unexpected proposal signals a potential shift in diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict, with Serbia and Turkey offering platforms for dialogue between key stakeholders.
Serbia offers a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
The statement on this occasion was made by the head of Serbian diplomacy, Marko Đurić.
According to the Foreign Minister, Serbia "is among the countries that offer their good services."
Djuric publicly began demanding that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine immediately end.
As the Foreign Minister noted, his country values its place in Europe between East and West, as well as close relations with the United States.
What is important to understand is that recently, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially confirmed that his country is ready to host the leaders of the Russian Federation and the United States at any time.
