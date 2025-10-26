Serbia made an unexpected proposal to Zelensky and Putin
Serbia made an unexpected proposal to Zelensky and Putin

Serbia offers a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
Source:  Fox News

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić's team has officially confirmed that Belgrade is ready to host peace talks between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as well as their teams.

Points of attention

  • Turkey has also expressed readiness to accept peace talks, further emphasizing the international support for diplomatic solutions to the Ukraine-Russia conflict.
  • The unexpected proposal signals a potential shift in diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict, with Serbia and Turkey offering platforms for dialogue between key stakeholders.

Serbia offers a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

The statement on this occasion was made by the head of Serbian diplomacy, Marko Đurić.

According to the Foreign Minister, Serbia "is among the countries that offer their good services."

Djuric publicly began demanding that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine immediately end.

Serbia, in principle, supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states in accordance with their borders defined by the UN, including Ukraine, the minister emphasized.

As the Foreign Minister noted, his country values its place in Europe between East and West, as well as close relations with the United States.

"Serbia is very proud of its independent foreign and security policy, which is deeply rooted in the history of our people and has allowed us to remain independent for centuries, despite being a small country," the diplomat said.

What is important to understand is that recently, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially confirmed that his country is ready to host the leaders of the Russian Federation and the United States at any time.

