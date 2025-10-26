"The Kremlin is paranoid." Putin is afraid of a coup d'état
Category
Politics
Publication date

"The Kremlin is paranoid." Putin is afraid of a coup d'état

Putin is afraid of losing power
Читати українською
Source:  The Telegraph

The Telegraph draws attention to the fact that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) recently accused Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky and 22 members of the Russian Anti-Military Committee of plotting a coup. According to experts, this indicates a new wave of panic that is enveloping dictator Putin and the entire Kremlin.

Points of attention

  • The fear of losing power is driving Putin's actions, as seen in the accusations against Russian opposition figures and anti-military committees.
  • The lack of an obvious successor for Putin is raising concerns about the stability of power in Russia, leading to heightened paranoia in the Kremlin.

Putin is afraid of losing power

The Russian FSB unexpectedly stated that the Russian Anti-Military Committee advocates "the violent seizure of power and the overthrow of the constitutional order in the Russian Federation."

According to experts, recent events in the aggressor country indicate that Putin is indeed vulnerable.

John Herbst, Senior Director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasian Center and former US Ambassador to Ukraine, commented on this issue.

"This tells us that the Kremlin is paranoid. Putin is looking for enemies to try to strengthen his regime," he said.

The dictator cannot forget the scandalous incident when, in the summer of 2023, the leader of the private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was going to go to Moscow to destroy the Putin regime.

What is important to understand is that Khodorkovsky is not leading the march on Moscow, but this does not reassure Putin.

According to journalists, the FSB's accusations against him indicate that Moscow is "concerned about the issue of the transfer of power," because if Putin dies soon, he will have no obvious successor.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's envoy named 3 elements for ending the war
Putin's envoy voiced new demands
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Serbia made an unexpected proposal to Zelensky and Putin
Serbia offers a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What is really happening in Pokrovsk — an explanation from the General Staff
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How is the situation developing at the front?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?