The Telegraph draws attention to the fact that the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) recently accused Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky and 22 members of the Russian Anti-Military Committee of plotting a coup. According to experts, this indicates a new wave of panic that is enveloping dictator Putin and the entire Kremlin.

Putin is afraid of losing power

The Russian FSB unexpectedly stated that the Russian Anti-Military Committee advocates "the violent seizure of power and the overthrow of the constitutional order in the Russian Federation."

According to experts, recent events in the aggressor country indicate that Putin is indeed vulnerable.

John Herbst, Senior Director of the Atlantic Council's Eurasian Center and former US Ambassador to Ukraine, commented on this issue.

"This tells us that the Kremlin is paranoid. Putin is looking for enemies to try to strengthen his regime," he said. Share

The dictator cannot forget the scandalous incident when, in the summer of 2023, the leader of the private military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was going to go to Moscow to destroy the Putin regime.

What is important to understand is that Khodorkovsky is not leading the march on Moscow, but this does not reassure Putin.