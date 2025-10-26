What is really happening in Pokrovsk — an explanation from the General Staff

On October 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the situation in the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd agglomeration area and on the Ocheretinsk segment of the Pokrovsko direction remains difficult. The main problem is that the enemy is superior in numbers and is increasing offensive efforts.

How is the situation developing at the front?

According to the General Staff, Russian troops, by using the inter-position space and infiltrating small infantry groups, have accumulated about 200 of their soldiers in Pokrovsk.

There are gun battles taking place in the city, and UAV units are actively operating.

Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that the enemy's attempts to advance deep into and gain a foothold in urban areas are being thwarted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanks to successful counter-sabotage measures.

Ukrainian defenders continue to carry out tasks to search for, destroy, or capture Russian occupiers who are trying to infiltrate our battle formations, using numerical superiority.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that combat clashes are characterized by high dynamics and intensity.

What is important to understand is that as of October 26, 2025, Ukrainian soldiers liberated 185.6 km² and cleared 243.8 km² of the territory of the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region.

Over the past 10 days, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have been able to successfully eliminate 1,756 Russian occupiers and 75 units of enemy equipment on this front line.