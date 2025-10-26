What is really happening in Pokrovsk — an explanation from the General Staff
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

What is really happening in Pokrovsk — an explanation from the General Staff

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
How is the situation developing at the front?
Читати українською

On October 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the situation in the Pokrovsko-Mirnograd agglomeration area and on the Ocheretinsk segment of the Pokrovsko direction remains difficult. The main problem is that the enemy is superior in numbers and is increasing offensive efforts.

Points of attention

  • The ongoing efforts of the Ukrainian Defense Forces highlight their commitment to search, destroy, and capture Russian infiltrators, safeguarding the region.
  • Overall, the situation in Pokrovsk remains tense but demonstrates the resilience and determination of Ukrainian soldiers in defending their territory.

How is the situation developing at the front?

According to the General Staff, Russian troops, by using the inter-position space and infiltrating small infantry groups, have accumulated about 200 of their soldiers in Pokrovsk.

There are gun battles taking place in the city, and UAV units are actively operating.

Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that the enemy's attempts to advance deep into and gain a foothold in urban areas are being thwarted by the Armed Forces of Ukraine thanks to successful counter-sabotage measures.

Ukrainian defenders continue to carry out tasks to search for, destroy, or capture Russian occupiers who are trying to infiltrate our battle formations, using numerical superiority.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that combat clashes are characterized by high dynamics and intensity.

What is important to understand is that as of October 26, 2025, Ukrainian soldiers liberated 185.6 km² and cleared 243.8 km² of the territory of the Pokrovsky district of Donetsk region.

Over the past 10 days, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have been able to successfully eliminate 1,756 Russian occupiers and 75 units of enemy equipment on this front line.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's envoy named 3 elements for ending the war
Putin's envoy voiced new demands
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian army kills four civilians in Donetsk region
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Russians continue to kill civilians
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Serbia made an unexpected proposal to Zelensky and Putin
Serbia offers a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?