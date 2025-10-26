Russian army kills four civilians in Donetsk region
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian army kills four civilians in Donetsk region

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Russians continue to kill civilians
Читати українською

Over the past 24 hours, October 25, Russian invaders killed 4 more civilians in the Donetsk region. Local authorities report that there are deaths in the region - three in Kostyantynivka and one in Siversk.

Points of attention

  • Russian attacks in the region have caused damages to critical infrastructure and residential areas.
  • Recent incidents include damage to high-rise buildings, private homes, and casualties in various regions like Zaporizhia.

Russians continue to kill civilians

The head of the Donetsk Oblast, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the consequences of Russian terror.

Russia is killing civilians! On October 25, Russians killed 4 residents of the Donetsk region: 3 in Kostyantynivka and 1 in Siversk. Another 1 person in the region was injured during the day.

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OAV

According to him, the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.

In addition, it is reported that in the Kherson region, the Russian army struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region.

This time, the enemy damaged 4 high-rise buildings and 4 private homes.

In addition, the Russian invaders damaged the administrative building and the enterprise.

Three people were injured in the region due to Russian aggression.

According to the Zaporizhzhia OVA, one person was injured and one was killed as a result of a hostile attack on the Hulyaipil community.

Russians hit Rivnepil with guided bombs, killing a 63-year-old man.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Budanov announced a change in Ukraine's tactics in the war against Russia
Ukraine has changed its approach to warfare
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin announces test of 'unlimited range' missile
Russia conducted tests of the "Burevestnik"
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin's envoy named 3 elements for ending the war
Putin's envoy voiced new demands

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?