Russian army kills four civilians in Donetsk region

Over the past 24 hours, October 25, Russian invaders killed 4 more civilians in the Donetsk region. Local authorities report that there are deaths in the region - three in Kostyantynivka and one in Siversk.
Points of attention
- Russian attacks in the region have caused damages to critical infrastructure and residential areas.
- Recent incidents include damage to high-rise buildings, private homes, and casualties in various regions like Zaporizhia.
Russians continue to kill civilians
The head of the Donetsk Oblast, Vadym Filashkin, spoke about the consequences of Russian terror.
According to him, the total number of Russian casualties in the Donetsk region is given without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha.
In addition, it is reported that in the Kherson region, the Russian army struck critical and social infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region.
This time, the enemy damaged 4 high-rise buildings and 4 private homes.
In addition, the Russian invaders damaged the administrative building and the enterprise.
Three people were injured in the region due to Russian aggression.
According to the Zaporizhzhia OVA, one person was injured and one was killed as a result of a hostile attack on the Hulyaipil community.
