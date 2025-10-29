According to DeepState analysts, Russian invaders continue to infiltrate Pokrovsk, “gradually absorbing it with their personnel.” What is important to understand is that this process began back in July 2025, but is already rapidly gaining momentum.

What is known about the situation in Pokrosk?

It was in July that the enemy carried out a large-scale sabotage operation, after which an active search for destroyed defenses began.

The Russian army has traditionally thrown enormous numbers of infantry into battle, ignoring its own losses.

Over time, a weak spot was found — Zvirovo, Shevchenko and the area along the railway from Kotlyne to Pokrovsk itself. All this time, the enemy used and continues to use the opportunity of the weak defensive formations of the SOU in the southern part of the city, understanding the numerical superiority of the infantry and the lack of ours, — analysts explain. Share

Also, a big problem for Ukraine was the lies of some Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade commanders about the real situation in and around the city.

DeepState has data that during this time the enemy has managed to drag more than a hundred infantrymen into the city. This process is gaining momentum.

The Russian occupiers are ambushing any movements, mining roads, and engaging in battles with rear-guard units.