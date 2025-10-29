According to DeepState analysts, Russian invaders continue to infiltrate Pokrovsk, “gradually absorbing it with their personnel.” What is important to understand is that this process began back in July 2025, but is already rapidly gaining momentum.
Points of attention
- The Russian army's tactics involve deploying large numbers of infantry and disrupting logistics, leading to significant control over strategic points within Pokrovsk.
- Enemy activities include ambushes, road mining, drone surveillance, and engagement in battles with rear-guard units, posing a serious threat to the city's defense.
What is known about the situation in Pokrosk?
It was in July that the enemy carried out a large-scale sabotage operation, after which an active search for destroyed defenses began.
The Russian army has traditionally thrown enormous numbers of infantry into battle, ignoring its own losses.
Also, a big problem for Ukraine was the lies of some Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade commanders about the real situation in and around the city.
DeepState has data that during this time the enemy has managed to drag more than a hundred infantrymen into the city. This process is gaining momentum.
The Russian occupiers are ambushing any movements, mining roads, and engaging in battles with rear-guard units.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-