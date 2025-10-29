The Russian Army found a weak spot in the Defense Forces in Pokrovsk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian Army found a weak spot in the Defense Forces in Pokrovsk

What is known about the situation in Pokrosk?
Читати українською
Source:  DeepState

According to DeepState analysts, Russian invaders continue to infiltrate Pokrovsk, “gradually absorbing it with their personnel.” What is important to understand is that this process began back in July 2025, but is already rapidly gaining momentum.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army's tactics involve deploying large numbers of infantry and disrupting logistics, leading to significant control over strategic points within Pokrovsk.
  • Enemy activities include ambushes, road mining, drone surveillance, and engagement in battles with rear-guard units, posing a serious threat to the city's defense.

What is known about the situation in Pokrosk?

It was in July that the enemy carried out a large-scale sabotage operation, after which an active search for destroyed defenses began.

The Russian army has traditionally thrown enormous numbers of infantry into battle, ignoring its own losses.

Over time, a weak spot was found — Zvirovo, Shevchenko and the area along the railway from Kotlyne to Pokrovsk itself. All this time, the enemy used and continues to use the opportunity of the weak defensive formations of the SOU in the southern part of the city, understanding the numerical superiority of the infantry and the lack of ours, — analysts explain.

Also, a big problem for Ukraine was the lies of some Ukrainian Armed Forces brigade commanders about the real situation in and around the city.

DeepState has data that during this time the enemy has managed to drag more than a hundred infantrymen into the city. This process is gaining momentum.

The Russian occupiers are ambushing any movements, mining roads, and engaging in battles with rear-guard units.

Worst of all, the enemy was able to disrupt logistics in the direction of Myrnograd and the entire city agglomeration. In addition to infantry ambushes, enemy drones are actively operating, monitoring and striking movements to positions, provisions, etc.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Drones attacked Moscow, Crimea and various Russian refineries
“Bavovna” in Russia on October 29 — what is known so far
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US intelligence learned about Putin's plans for war against Ukraine
Putin has not given up on his goals in Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
A lieutenant colonel of the OMON was eliminated in Russia — this is revenge for the genocide in the Kyiv region
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Another Russian war criminal eliminated

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?