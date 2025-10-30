Pentagon receives Trump order to immediately begin nuclear weapons testing

American leader Donald Trump has instructed the US Department of War to immediately begin testing nuclear weapons "on equal terms" with Russia and China.
Points of attention
- The Pentagon receives an order from Donald Trump to commence nuclear weapons testing on par with Russia and China, potentially affecting global strategic balance.
- Trump's directive to test nuclear weapons immediately has sparked concerns over the implications on international nuclear disarmament efforts.
- China urges the US to uphold its commitments under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty to safeguard global stability amidst escalating nuclear testing activities.
Pentagon to begin new nuclear weapons tests
The US president wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.
Donald Trump noted that "the United States has more nuclear weapons than any other country" and expressed the opinion that this was achieved, in particular, thanks to the complete renewal and reconstruction of existing weapons during his first presidential term.
The American leader added that this process "will begin immediately."
China has already responded to Trump's statements.
This was stated at a briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, commenting on US President Donald Trump's instruction to the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
According to him, Beijing believes that Washington must demonstrate support for the international regime of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation through real actions.
By meeting its commitments in this regard, the United States will contribute to maintaining global strategic balance and stability.
