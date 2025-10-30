Pentagon receives Trump order to immediately begin nuclear weapons testing
Category
World
Publication date

Pentagon receives Trump order to immediately begin nuclear weapons testing

Donald Trump
Trump
Читати українською

American leader Donald Trump has instructed the US Department of War to immediately begin testing nuclear weapons "on equal terms" with Russia and China.

Points of attention

  • The Pentagon receives an order from Donald Trump to commence nuclear weapons testing on par with Russia and China, potentially affecting global strategic balance.
  • Trump's directive to test nuclear weapons immediately has sparked concerns over the implications on international nuclear disarmament efforts.
  • China urges the US to uphold its commitments under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty to safeguard global stability amidst escalating nuclear testing activities.

Pentagon to begin new nuclear weapons tests

The US president wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

Donald Trump noted that "the United States has more nuclear weapons than any other country" and expressed the opinion that this was achieved, in particular, thanks to the complete renewal and reconstruction of existing weapons during his first presidential term.

Because of the enormous destructive power, I hated to do it, but I had no choice! Russia is in second place, and China is in third, but in 5 years it will catch up with us. In connection with the testing programs of other countries, I have instructed the Ministry of War to begin testing our nuclear weapons on equal terms.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

The American leader added that this process "will begin immediately."

Trump's statement

China has already responded to Trump's statements.

This was stated at a briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, commenting on US President Donald Trump's instruction to the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

China hopes that the US will conscientiously fulfill its obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and keep its promise of a moratorium on nuclear weapons testing.

According to him, Beijing believes that Washington must demonstrate support for the international regime of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation through real actions.

By meeting its commitments in this regard, the United States will contribute to maintaining global strategic balance and stability.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump made a statement regarding Ukraine's territorial concessions to Russia in Donbas
Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump put forward a specific condition for meeting with Putin
Trump seeks concrete solutions from Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump met with Xi Jinping — what the US and Chinese leaders discussed
Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?