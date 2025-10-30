Pentagon receives Trump order to immediately begin nuclear weapons testing

American leader Donald Trump has instructed the US Department of War to immediately begin testing nuclear weapons "on equal terms" with Russia and China.

Pentagon to begin new nuclear weapons tests

The US president wrote about this on his social network Truth Social.

Donald Trump noted that "the United States has more nuclear weapons than any other country" and expressed the opinion that this was achieved, in particular, thanks to the complete renewal and reconstruction of existing weapons during his first presidential term.

Because of the enormous destructive power, I hated to do it, but I had no choice! Russia is in second place, and China is in third, but in 5 years it will catch up with us. In connection with the testing programs of other countries, I have instructed the Ministry of War to begin testing our nuclear weapons on equal terms. Donald Trump President of the United States

The American leader added that this process "will begin immediately."

Trump's statement

China has already responded to Trump's statements.

This was stated at a briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, commenting on US President Donald Trump's instruction to the Pentagon to immediately resume nuclear weapons testing, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

China hopes that the US will conscientiously fulfill its obligations under the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and keep its promise of a moratorium on nuclear weapons testing. Share

According to him, Beijing believes that Washington must demonstrate support for the international regime of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation through real actions.