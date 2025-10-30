Trump met with Xi Jinping — what the US and Chinese leaders discussed

US President Donald Trump said that China has agreed to cooperate in ending Russia's war against Ukraine.
Points of attention
- US President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed a trade agreement that could be signed soon, touching upon issues like soybean trade and fentanyl-related duties.
- The leaders agreed to cooperate in ending Russia's war against Ukraine, with Trump praising Xi Jinping's willingness to help in the matter.
- Trump mentioned that they had reached an agreement on almost everything and would review the terms annually, indicating a long-lasting partnership.
Trump and Xi Jinping discussed Russia's war against Ukraine
Trump made the announcement to reporters aboard Air Force One following talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea.
When asked whether he had discussed the purchase of Russian oil with Xi Jinping, Trump answered in the negative.
US President Donald Trump has praised his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, saying they have reached a trade deal that could be signed soon, although he did not provide any further details.
Asked by a reporter aboard Air Force One how soon he thought a deal could be reached, Trump replied: "I think pretty soon, we don't have a lot of major obstacles."
Trump also noted that he and Xi agreed on "almost everything," including soybean trade and tariffs related to fentanyl.
Trump lavished praise on his "friend," Chinese leader Xi Jinping, as the leaders sat down at the negotiating table in South Korea.
Xi responded to Trump's praise with a compliment for the US leader's mediation in establishing peace between Israel and Hamas, as well as between Thailand and Cambodia.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-