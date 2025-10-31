Putin made tough demands on Ukraine — Trump got angry
Many were surprised when US President Donald Trump unexpectedly canceled a planned meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Budapest. As journalists have learned, the US president had a specific reason for this.

  • Putin's demands for Ukraine, such as preventing Kyiv from joining NATO, were not supported by Trump, highlighting diplomatic rifts between the two leaders.
  • Insiders reveal that Trump was not impressed by the Kremlin's position, indicating disagreements over key issues in the US-Russia relationship.

According to journalists, the planned Budapest summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was canceled because the Kremlin refused to compromise on its demands for Ukraine.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing informed diplomatic sources.

In addition, it is noted that the decision to cancel the meeting in Budapest was made after a tense telephone conversation between leading US and Russian diplomats.

The reason for the cancellation was that Moscow sent a memorandum to Washington with strict conditions that Washington was not ready to accept, the publication notes.

Journalists point out that the conditions include territorial concessions, a sharp reduction in the number of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and guarantees that Kyiv will never join NATO.

Trump was not impressed with their position, insiders note.

