Loud "bavovna" in Russia: CHP and electrical substation on fire — video

On the night of October 31, explosions erupted in the city of Orel, Russia, where drones struck a local CHP plant. The attack has already been officially confirmed by the governor of the Oryol region. Moreover, the Vladimirskaya electrical substation was attacked near the city of Vladimir.

New drone attack on Russia — first details

According to local residents of Orel, Russia, they first heard loud explosions.

A little later, it became known that Ukraine's CHP plant was hit by a new attack, as confirmed by a video on the Internet.

The Governor of the Oryol region, Andriy Klychkov, made a statement on this occasion.

He began to claim that "as a result of the downing of the UAV, debris fell on the territory of the Oryol CHP, which caused damage to the power supply equipment."

According to Klychkov, there was a "switch to backup lines" and repair work began.

It is worth noting that the Oryol CHP is the largest source of electricity and heat in the region.

The Vladimirskaya electrical substation, located in the village of Energetik, was also hit by a powerful strike from Ukraine.

Russian opposition media emphasize that Vladimirskaya is a major energy facility in the region.