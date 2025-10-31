Russia attacked Ukraine with banned 9M729 missiles — even the US is afraid of them

The aggressor country Russia occasionally attacks Ukraine with 9M729 cruise missiles. They are so dangerous that they even forced US President Donald Trump, during his first term, to abandon a nuclear arms control agreement with Moscow.

Russian 9M729 missiles — what is known about them

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga officially confirmed to journalists that Russia has carried out attacks with these missiles more than once.

According to insiders, the aggressor country has fired missiles at Ukraine 23 times since August 2025.

Moreover, it is indicated that two 9M729 launches were carried out in 2022.

These Russian missiles themselves forced the United States to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty 6 years ago.

Donald Trump's team pointed out that the missile violates the treaty and can fly well beyond 500 km, despite the Kremlin's denials.

The missile, which can carry a nuclear or conventional warhead, has a range of 2,500 km, according to the Missile Threat website, created at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington. Share

According to Andriy Sybiga, Russia's use of the banned INF 9M729 against Ukraine in recent months demonstrates dictator Putin's disrespect for the United States and President Trump's diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.