Russia attacked Ukraine with banned 9M729 missiles — even the US is afraid of them
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked Ukraine with banned 9M729 missiles — even the US is afraid of them

Russian 9M729 missiles - what is known about them
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

The aggressor country Russia occasionally attacks Ukraine with 9M729 cruise missiles. They are so dangerous that they even forced US President Donald Trump, during his first term, to abandon a nuclear arms control agreement with Moscow.

Points of attention

  • The usage of banned 9M729 missiles by Russia in recent attacks demonstrates a blatant disregard for international agreements and diplomatic efforts to resolve conflicts.
  • The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, exacerbated by the deployment of these missiles, highlights the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region and their implications for wider international relations.

Russian 9M729 missiles — what is known about them

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga officially confirmed to journalists that Russia has carried out attacks with these missiles more than once.

According to insiders, the aggressor country has fired missiles at Ukraine 23 times since August 2025.

Moreover, it is indicated that two 9M729 launches were carried out in 2022.

These Russian missiles themselves forced the United States to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty 6 years ago.

Donald Trump's team pointed out that the missile violates the treaty and can fly well beyond 500 km, despite the Kremlin's denials.

The missile, which can carry a nuclear or conventional warhead, has a range of 2,500 km, according to the Missile Threat website, created at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

According to Andriy Sybiga, Russia's use of the banned INF 9M729 against Ukraine in recent months demonstrates dictator Putin's disrespect for the United States and President Trump's diplomatic efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine successfully strikes 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of October 31, 2025
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Vance reveals Trump's plan for nuclear testing
Vance explained Trump's intention
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense neutralizes ballistic missile and 107 drones during new Russian attack
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense report after new Russian attack

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?