Ukraine successfully strikes 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine successfully strikes 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian Army as of October 31, 2025
Читати українською

On the morning of October 31, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms ongoing efforts to defend Ukrainian territory and counter the aggression of the Russian Army.
  • The update provides insights into the scale and intensity of the conflict, highlighting the determination of Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.

Losses of the Russian Army as of October 31, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/31/25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,141,830 (+970) people

  • tanks — 11,310 (+5) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,519 (+5) units.

  • artillery systems — 34,128 (+39) units.

  • MLRS — 1,533 (+2) units.

  • air defense systems — 1,233 (+1) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 76355 (+648) units.

  • cruise missiles — 3,917 (+37) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 66111 (+118) units.

Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 88 air strikes, used 66 missiles and dropped 168 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4,739 attacks, including 122 from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 6,725 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Coalition of the Determined" has developed a peace plan for Ukraine — Starmer
Starmer
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Sumy with drones — 11 victims, including children
Sumy OVA
Russia's new attack on Sumy - what are the consequences?
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Loud "bavovna" in Russia: CHP and electrical substation on fire — video
New drone attack on Russia — first details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?