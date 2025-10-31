Ukraine successfully strikes 7 areas of concentration of the Russian army

On the morning of October 31, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukrainian soldiers successfully attacked 7 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russian invaders.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms ongoing efforts to defend Ukrainian territory and counter the aggression of the Russian Army.
- The update provides insights into the scale and intensity of the conflict, highlighting the determination of Ukraine in the face of the Russian invasion.
Losses of the Russian Army as of October 31, 2025
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 10/31/25 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,141,830 (+970) people
tanks — 11,310 (+5) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,519 (+5) units.
artillery systems — 34,128 (+39) units.
MLRS — 1,533 (+2) units.
air defense systems — 1,233 (+1) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 76355 (+648) units.
cruise missiles — 3,917 (+37) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 66111 (+118) units.
Yesterday, the enemy launched three missile and 88 air strikes, used 66 missiles and dropped 168 guided bombs.
In addition, it carried out 4,739 attacks, including 122 from multiple launch rocket systems, and engaged 6,725 kamikaze drones to destroy them.
