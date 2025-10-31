Russia attacked Sumy with drones — 11 victims, including children
Ukraine
Russia attacked Sumy with drones — 11 victims, including children

Sumy OVA
On the morning of October 31, the head of the Sumy Regional Administration, Oleg Grigorov, confirmed that the regional center had experienced another massive attack by the Russian invaders. It began at 10:30 p.m. on October 30. The enemy again struck residential areas and the city's infrastructure, and there were civilian casualties.

  • Despite the damages, the Sumy-Kyiv train managed to depart on schedule, showcasing resilience amidst the ongoing conflict.
  • The importance of acknowledging and appreciating the efforts of emergency services and volunteers who worked tirelessly to assist the victims and mitigate the impacts of the Russian strikes.

According to Grigorov, as of 08:00, 11 people were known to have been injured, including children. A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized.

There is no threat to her life — doctors provided the necessary assistance and are monitoring the child's condition, the head of the OVA emphasized.

In addition, residential apartments in high-rise buildings, private houses, and cars were hit by Russian occupiers.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service were able to successfully save the lives of residents of damaged homes.

For people whose homes were damaged, temporary shelter was organized at the Nezlamnosti checkpoint that night. Psychologists are working with them there.

According to the press service of Ukrzaliznytsia, the Russians also managed to damage the passenger depot — part of the utility rooms and carriages were destroyed.

Despite this, it is indicated that the Sumy-Kyiv train departed on schedule with a replacement train.

"Thank you to all the services who worked all night, helping people and eliminating the consequences of the strikes," Grigorov emphasized.

